Not violating rules: Twitter over Arif Alvi’s Kashmir tweet

2 hours ago
 

President Arif Alvi received an email from Twitter, informing him of a complaint it had received against one his tweets about the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir on Monday.

Twitter, however, rejected the complaint and wrote that the content posted by President Dr Alvi was not in violation of Twitter Rules.

The tweet in question was shared by the Pakistani head of state on August 24. It was about the ongoing protests in Srinagar and the human rights violations in Kashmir. He had shared a video of the protests along with a brief message.

On Monday, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari posted the screenshot of the mail received by Dr Alvi from Twitter, saying that the social media website had become a ‘mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi government’.

“We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules or applicable law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time,” the email to the president read.



 
Dr Arif Alvi Twitter
 
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
