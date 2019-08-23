Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for petitioner in hate speech case

39 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court issued on Friday non-bailable arrest warrants for the petitioner in a hate speech case against MQM founder Altaf Hussain and other leaders of the party. 

Javed Hussain had registered a case against the political party workers at the Quaidabad police station. Farooq Sattar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Rauf Siddiqui are among some of the leaders who have been named in the case.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Malir investigation SSP.

The court asked the investigating officer about the petitioner’s continuous absence in the case. The IO said that Hussain is in Islamabad, which is why he couldn’t appear in court. Hussain has said that he will only come to court if he is given security, the officer told the court.

The police have been ordered to ensure that all suspects, witnesses, and lawyers appear in court on September 14.

