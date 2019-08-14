Nobody knows value of independence better than Kashmiris: Mishal Malik

She released a video message for the nation on Independence Day

Malik said that it must not be forgotten that Pakistan came into existence after a lot of sacrifices.“On behalf of the people of Kashmir, I would like to wish people across Pakistan a happy independence day. However, it should not be forgotten that Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrifices,” she said.Malik added, “No one knows the value of independence more than Kashmiris.”She said the mothers who sacrificed their young sons for the freedom of Kashmiris or the sisters whose brothers laid down their lives or the elderly who lost their old-age support and sacrificed their sons and daughters all know the value of freedom.“It’s praiseworthy that Pakistan has dedicated to dedicate their Independence Day to Kashmir and its people.”The federal government has decided to observe Independence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris and their struggle for their right to self-determination. August 15th, India’s independence day, will be observed as Black Day across Pakistan.Malik also addressed the national flag hoisting ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Wednesday. During the event, she shared a poem she wrote about the freedom struggle of people under Indian occupation in Kashmir.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram