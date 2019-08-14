Wednesday, August 14, 2019  | 12 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nobody knows value of independence better than Kashmiris: Mishal Malik

50 mins ago
 
She released a video message for the nation on Independence Day



Mishal Malik, the wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, has released a video message on Independence Day.

Malik said that it must not be forgotten that Pakistan came into existence after a lot of sacrifices.

“On behalf of the people of Kashmir, I would like to wish people across Pakistan a happy independence day. However, it should not be forgotten that Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrifices,” she said.

Malik added, “No one knows the value of independence more than Kashmiris.”

She said the mothers who sacrificed their young sons for the freedom of Kashmiris or the sisters whose brothers laid down their lives or the elderly who lost their old-age support and sacrificed their sons and daughters all know the value of freedom.

Related: Pakistan dedicates its 73rd Independence Day to Kashmir

“It’s praiseworthy that Pakistan has dedicated to dedicate their Independence Day to Kashmir and its people.”

The federal government has decided to observe Independence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris and their struggle for their right to self-determination. August 15th, India’s independence day, will be observed as Black Day across Pakistan.

Malik also addressed the national flag hoisting ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Wednesday. During the event, she shared a poem she wrote about the freedom struggle of people under Indian occupation in Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
independence day Kashmir Mishal Malik
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Bilawal should worry about Karachi, not Kashmir: Firdous
Bilawal should worry about Karachi, not Kashmir: Firdous
video
Watch: Faryal Talpur slams NAB, Islamabad police for midnight jailing
Watch: Faryal Talpur slams NAB, Islamabad police for midnight jailing
video
Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah
Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi's Gujjar Nullah
video
 
 
 
 
 
gujjah nullah, video, karachi, dumping, eid, eid ul azha, garbage, littering
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.