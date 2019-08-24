Saturday, August 24, 2019 | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
No Green Line buses in Karachi before December 2020: minister
Samaa Digital
7 mins ago
Says other projects delayed too
The people of Karachi won’t be able to use Green Line buses before December 2020, confirmed the Sindh transport minister on Saturday.
“I have said it before too that I can't see Green Line [buses] running in Karachi before December 2020,” he said, while addressing a press conference.
Our other projects are also delayed because of the Green Line project, the Sindh transport minister said.
The groundbreaking for the Green Line project took place in 2016. It was set to be completed in 2017. The project cost was estimated at Rs16 billion; however, it mounted to Rs25 billion.
TOPICS:
Green Lines Buses
Karachi
