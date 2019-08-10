Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

No bad blood between Sheikh Rasheed, Fawad Chaudhry

2 hours ago
 

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Fawad Chaudhry have sorted out all their differences, Rasheed confirmed while speaking to the media on Saturday. 

“He is my brother,” he said. “All our misunderstandings have been sorted out.”

Fawad Chaudhry is used to interfering in other ministries. He shouldn’t do this, said Rasheed on August 9 while reacting to the science and technology minister’s comments on the discontinuation of the Samjhauta Express.

Related: Fawad Chaudhry’s comments on Samjhauta Express irk Sheikh Rasheed

Rasheed had announced on Thursday that he is discontinuing the Samjhauta Express, which runs from Lahore to Attari, responding to India revoking Kashmir’s special status as an autonomous state.

Chaudhry responded to the move and said that the railways minister does not have the authority to make this decision. The foreign ministry and the National Security Council should’ve made the announcement. “The topic of Samjhauta Express wasn’t even discussed in the cabinet meeting.” He said that brunt of the decision will be faced by the Sikhs. The science minister was speaking to Hamid Mir’s talk show, Capital Talk.

“I am not stupid. I announced that the train is being discontinued after the approval of PM Khan and the principal secretary,” Rasheed clarified.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fawad chaudhry sheikh rasheed
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed, Samjhauta Express, PTI government, information ministry
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.