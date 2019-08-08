Nine people killed in Jhang traffic accident

Nine people were killed in a traffic accident in Jhang on Thursday.

The accident occurred after a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on Chiniot Road.

Nine people were travelling in the motorway rickshaw and they all died on the spot. The police said that all nine people hailed from the same village, Bahadurabad.

The passenger bus was travelling from Jhang to Chiniot. All the people on the bus remained unhurt during the accident.

Traffic on the road has been blocked.

