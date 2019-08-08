Thursday, August 8, 2019  | 6 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Nine people killed in Jhang traffic accident

26 mins ago
 

Nine people were killed in a traffic accident in Jhang on Thursday. 

The accident occurred after a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on Chiniot Road.

Nine people were travelling in the motorway rickshaw and they all died on the spot. The police said that all nine people hailed from the same village, Bahadurabad.

The passenger bus was travelling from Jhang to Chiniot. All the people on the bus remained unhurt during the accident.

Traffic on the road has been blocked.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident jhang
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Jhang, Chiniot Road, accident, road accident, motorcycle-rickshaw
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.