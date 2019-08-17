Nine dengue cases reported in Faisalabad

As many as nine people tested positive for dengue fever at Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital on Saturday.

The authorities said that dengue larvae found at 1,250 places in the city has been removed.

People should take precautions by covering water containers and installing net on windows and doors, said Dengue Control Programme In-charge Bilal said.

More than 180 dengue cases were reported in Punjab this year. Last month, 11 people were diagnosed with the dengue virus in Rawalpindi after rains.

