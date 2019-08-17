NEPRA to investigate electrocution deaths, power outages in Karachi

The National Electric Regulatory Authority will initiate a formal investigation against K-Electric over the recent electrocution deaths and prolonged power outages in Karachi, said a press release on Saturday.

A large number of fatal and non-fatal accidents have occurred because of electrocution which indicates possible violations of NEPRA-administered laws, codes, standards and other applicable documents by K-Electric, the statement read.

The investigation was ordered under Section 27A of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission, and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997. A committee of senior NEPRA officers has been formed to prepare a report within 15 days.

Earlier in August, a four-member team visited Karachi soon after the rains and submitted a report to the NEPRA head office in Islamabad. In the report, it compiled its observations during its visit to Karachi. It said that K-Electric was responsible for the electrocution of 20 people and recommended that action should be taken against the company.

Related: NEPRA says K-Electric responsible for 20 rain-related deaths in Karachi

Accusing the K-Electric of negligence and incompetence, the report also found K-Electric’s energy transmission system defective. It raised questions about the power utility’s operations as well. It has failed to supply uninterrupted electricity to the people of Karachi, read the report.

During its visit, the team visited multiple areas in Karachi, as well as K-Electric’s office. It also spoke to the families of the electrocution victims.

The K-Electric said that unprecedented rains and urban flooding in Karachi had severely disrupted civic amenities and services, and [resulted in] a number of incidents. “The KE is extending its full cooperation to various stakeholders in the process and will also submit a detailed report to the regulatory authority in due course,” it said in a statement.

The statement said the management and employees of KE were deeply grieved over these unfortunate incidents and extended deepest sympathies to those affected. “It is critical to mention that [as] per various studies, a large portion of Karachi is unplanned and includes encroachments in different areas,” the statement read. “These slums and encroachments are infested with kundas [illegal connections].”

The power utility said it was approaching local administration, provincial and federal government bodies for coordinated efforts to cope with the challenges it encountered in the provision of electricity during and after rain.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.