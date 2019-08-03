Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
NEPRA team visits K-Electric office to investigate power crisis

5 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

A four-member team of NEPRA visited the K-Electric office in Karachi on Saturday to investigate the power crisis and deaths during the rain in Karachi.

The investigation team led by Nadir Khoso has asked for data from K-Electric to investigate prolonged power outages in the city. K-Electric has provided data on the recent crisis to the NEPRA’s team.

The NEPRA team is expected to visit various areas of the city throughout the day. The team is also likely to visit the families of the 20 people who were electrocuted to death during the rains.

Related: NEPRA team to visit Karachi to investigate power crisis

After their three-day visit, the team will submit their research report to the NEPRA chairperson.

At least 20 people, including children, were electrocuted to death in Karachi during the recent spell of monsoon rains.

So far, three FIRs have been registered against K-Electric by the victims’ families.

