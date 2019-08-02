NEPRA team to visit Karachi to investigate power crisis

A team of NEPRA will reach Karachi Friday night to investigate the power crisis and deaths during the rain in Karachi, a spokesperson for the power distributing department said.

The investigating team is led by Nadir Khoso and will seek date from K-Electric to investigate power outages in the city.

At least 20 people, including children, were electrocuted to death in Karachi during the recent spell of monsoon rains.

The family of a victim even registered an FIR against KE. A 30-year-old was electrocuted in Paposh Nagar on July 29. The family said that Saud died because of KE’s negligence.

Saeed Ghani, the Sindh local government minister, also criticised the KE for its “incompetence”. However, he said that initiating an investigation against KE is the federal government’s job.

