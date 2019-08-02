Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

NEPRA team to visit Karachi to investigate power crisis

2 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

A team of NEPRA will reach Karachi Friday night to investigate the power crisis and deaths during the rain in Karachi, a spokesperson for the power distributing department said.

The investigating team is led by Nadir Khoso and will seek date from K-Electric to investigate power outages in the city.

At least 20 people, including children, were electrocuted to death in Karachi during the recent spell of monsoon rains.

The family of a victim even registered an FIR against KE. A 30-year-old was electrocuted in Paposh Nagar on July 29. The family said that Saud died because of KE’s negligence.

Saeed Ghani, the Sindh local government minister, also criticised the KE for its “incompetence”. However, he said that initiating an investigation against KE is the federal government’s job.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
K Electric Karachi nepra
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, KE, Karachi Electric, Rain, Electrocution, Deaths
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.