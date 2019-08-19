Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Neighbours kill Lahore man after his goat ate their plant 

39 mins ago
 

A man was killed and two others injured by their neighbours during a fight over a goat in Lahore’s Batapur. 

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Haseeb Amjad.

His father, Amjad Ali, and uncle, Maqsood Ahmed, were injured during the incident that occurred on August 17.

Ali has registered a case against his neighbour Mushtaq Khan and his son Kashif Khan. He said that he was sitting with Amjad and Ahmed when his younger son told them that he is taking their pet goat out for a walk. Soon, he heard some noise coming from their street. When he went out to check what was happening he saw Kashif cursing at his younger son after the goat ate one of the plants outside their house.

Related: Larkana man kills brother in fight over pigeons

Amjad and Ahmed also came out of the house.

Kashif and his father went inside their homes and returned with a wooden stick and iron rod. A fight erupted between them during which Kashif hit Amjad’s head with the stick. Ahmed and Ali were injured. Other neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital in a rickshaw. When they reached, the hospital staff told them to go to General Hospital instead. Amjad died on the way.

Ali, who works at a factory, said that he wants justice for his son.

The police said that they are conducting raids to arrest Mushtaq and Kashif.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Murder
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
video
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
local
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
video
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.