Neighbours kill Lahore man after his goat ate their plant 

A man was killed and two others injured by their neighbours during a fight over a goat in Lahore’s Batapur.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Haseeb Amjad.

His father, Amjad Ali, and uncle, Maqsood Ahmed, were injured during the incident that occurred on August 17.

Ali has registered a case against his neighbour Mushtaq Khan and his son Kashif Khan. He said that he was sitting with Amjad and Ahmed when his younger son told them that he is taking their pet goat out for a walk. Soon, he heard some noise coming from their street. When he went out to check what was happening he saw Kashif cursing at his younger son after the goat ate one of the plants outside their house.

Amjad and Ahmed also came out of the house.

Kashif and his father went inside their homes and returned with a wooden stick and iron rod. A fight erupted between them during which Kashif hit Amjad’s head with the stick. Ahmed and Ali were injured. Other neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital in a rickshaw. When they reached, the hospital staff told them to go to General Hospital instead. Amjad died on the way.

Ali, who works at a factory, said that he wants justice for his son.

The police said that they are conducting raids to arrest Mushtaq and Kashif.

