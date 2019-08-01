Nawaz Sharif’s nephew offloaded from Hajj flight over NAB’s request

Yousaf Abbas Sharif, a nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was offloaded from a Hajj flight on Thursday because he is under investigation in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

According to sources in the FIA, Yousaf was offloaded from the PK-747 Hajj flight. They said that NAB had asked the FIA to bar Nawaz’s nephew from leaving Pakistan.

NAB had launched an inquiry into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills a few weeks ago.

It had questioned Yousaf a few days ago. He was asked about details of investments and loans payable by the mills.

The PML-N vice president had also appeared before NAB on July 31 in connection with an investigation into alleged money laundering and income beyond means against the Sharif family.

Maryam Nawaz has been told to appear before NAB again on August 8 to provide details of her shares in Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

