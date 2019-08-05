Nasir Shah replaces Saeed Ghani as Sindh’s local government minister

Saeed Ghani is no longer Sindh’s local government minister. The portfolio was taken back from him on Monday.

Nasir Hussain Shah has been given the portfolio instead. A former minister, Nasir Hussain Shah was inducted into the cabinet on Sunday.

The government was reportedly unhappy with the way Ghani handled the rain in Karachi and Hyderabad recently. The Sindh government and PPP was heavily criticised for the way the situation and deaths were handled.

Ghani was given the labour portfolio.

Other significant changes were also made in the Sindh cabinet. Sardar Shah has been removed from the post of education minister and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has kept the portfolio himself. He also holds the finance portfolio.

The PPP was hoping to see a change in the education department under Sardar Shah.

The anti-corruption and irrigation portfolios have been taken back from Murtaza Wahab, who still holds the law portfolio. They have been given to Sohail Anwar Siyal, who was also inducted into the cabinet on Sunday.

The labour portfolio given to Ghani was taken from Murtaza Baloch.

Newly inducted adviser Nisar Khuhro has been given works and services, while Aijaz Shah Sheerani has been made social welfare adviser and Bangal Khan Mahar given the sports and youth affairs portfolio.

