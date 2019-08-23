NAB to start pursuing sales tax, income tax evasion cases

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Friday that the bureau is going to start pursuing sales and income tax evasion cases against the business community.

All previous cases that will be sent back to the FBR, according to the law, he told a delegation of the business community that came to meet him.

NAB is a business friendly institution, he said, adding that it sees the role the business community plays in the county’s progress.

Related: FBR to launch crackdown against Karachi beauty parlours

The government has recently started cracking down on people who don’t pay their taxes or file them. The FBR recently announced it would be taking action against schools that aren’t paying tax. It also issued a list of such schools.

It also said it will be taking action against beauty salons that don’t pay tax.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.