Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB to start pursuing sales tax, income tax evasion cases

41 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Friday that the bureau is going to start pursuing sales and income tax evasion cases against the business community.

All previous cases that will be sent back to the FBR, according to the law, he told a delegation of the business community that came to meet him.

NAB is a business friendly institution, he said, adding that it sees the role the business community plays in the county’s progress.

Related: FBR to launch crackdown against Karachi beauty parlours

 The government has recently started cracking down on people who don’t pay their taxes or file them. The FBR recently announced  it would be taking action against schools that aren’t paying tax. It also issued a list of such schools.

It also said it will be taking action against beauty salons that don’t pay tax.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
NAB Tax
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
geopolitics
Watch: CCTV robbery in Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi milkshop
Watch: CCTV robbery in Karachi's Nagan Chowrangi milkshop
local
Rawalpindi man kills girl after family declines his proposal
Rawalpindi man kills girl after family declines his proposal
violence
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.