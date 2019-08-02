Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

NAB to investigate Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has decided to investigate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. 

NAB submitted its request in the Islamabad accountability court on Friday. The court, however, dismissed the petition saying that it doesn’t have the authority to let NAB question Nawaz in Lahore. The bureau has been ordered to approach an accountability court in Lahore instead.

This is the third case that NAB will investigate Nawaz in. He has previously been questioned in the bulletproof vehicles and fake accounts cases.

Maryam Nawaz, the former PM’s daughter, has already recorded her statement with NAB in this case. She has been summoned again on August 8.

The bureau suspects that billions of rupees have been laundered under the mills’ names. The inquiry, which was started in October 2018, revealed that Nawaz, Maryam, Shehbaz Sharif and some foreigners in the UK and UAE were shareholders of the company.

Related: Nawaz’s children summoned in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

NAB is investigating whether the foreigners’ shares were in fact proxies because at that time the Sharif family did not have white money to invest.

On August 1, two nephews of Nawaz Sharif were offloaded from a Hajj flight because they are also being investigated in the mills case.

Yousuf Abbas and Abdul Aziz Abbas, the sons of Nawaz’s late brother Abbas Sharif, were offloaded from the PK-747 Hajj flight. They said that NAB had asked the FIA to bar Nawaz’s nephews from leaving Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Chaudhry Sugar Mills case Nawaz Sharif
 
