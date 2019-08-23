Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

NAB sends questionnaire to Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

38 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

NAB has started investigating former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. 

A questionnaire has been sent to him at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail where is he currently completing his sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

NAB claims that Nawaz’s bank account received a sum from abroad. He has been asked to provide more details of the deposit.

Related: NAB to investigate Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The bureau suspects that billions of rupees have been laundered under the mills’ names. The inquiry, which was started in October 2018, revealed that Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, brother Shehbaz and some foreigners in the UK and UAE were shareholders of the company.

NAB is investigating whether the foreigners’ shares were in fact proxies because at that time the Sharif family did not have white money to invest. Maryam and Nawaz’s nephew Yousaf Abbas have already been arrested in the case. On August 21, the Lahore accountability court extended the physical remand of Maryam and Yousaf till September 4.

Related: Nawaz’s children summoned in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Opposition leader Shehbaz, on the other hand, will be investigated in the Lahore Waste Management company case.

NAB has prepared a questionnaire and it will be sent to him soon.

The bureau wants to question him about giving approval while serving as Punjab CM to set up the LWM company against the advice of the finance and law departments. It also wants to know the source of the money deposited in Shehbaz’s account by a foreign company during this time.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Chaudhry Sugar Mills case Nawaz Sharif
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: CCTV robbery in Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi milkshop
Watch: CCTV robbery in Karachi's Nagan Chowrangi milkshop
local
Rawalpindi man kills girl after family declines his proposal
Rawalpindi man kills girl after family declines his proposal
violence
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmir, PM, Meeting, India, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.