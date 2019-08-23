NAB sends questionnaire to Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

NAB has started investigating former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A questionnaire has been sent to him at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail where is he currently completing his sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

NAB claims that Nawaz’s bank account received a sum from abroad. He has been asked to provide more details of the deposit.

The bureau suspects that billions of rupees have been laundered under the mills’ names. The inquiry, which was started in October 2018, revealed that Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, brother Shehbaz and some foreigners in the UK and UAE were shareholders of the company.

NAB is investigating whether the foreigners’ shares were in fact proxies because at that time the Sharif family did not have white money to invest. Maryam and Nawaz’s nephew Yousaf Abbas have already been arrested in the case. On August 21, the Lahore accountability court extended the physical remand of Maryam and Yousaf till September 4.

Opposition leader Shehbaz, on the other hand, will be investigated in the Lahore Waste Management company case.

NAB has prepared a questionnaire and it will be sent to him soon.

The bureau wants to question him about giving approval while serving as Punjab CM to set up the LWM company against the advice of the finance and law departments. It also wants to know the source of the money deposited in Shehbaz’s account by a foreign company during this time.

