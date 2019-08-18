NAB prepares to file supplementary reference against Zardari, Faryal Talpur

The National Accountability Bureau has started preparing a supplementary reference against Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case, sources informed SAMAA TV Sunday.

The supplementary reference will be filed in the light of new evidence found by the anti-corruption watchdog against the PPP leadership, according to the sources.

NAB has completed its investigation with Zardari and Talpur in the money laundering case, a subcase of the fake bank accounts case.

The sources said the new evidence will be presented before the accountability court hearing the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency had been investigating the money laundering case. However, it was handed over to NAB Rawalpindi. So far, proceedings were ongoing in the accountability court on the basis of FIA’s findings.

After the filing of the NAB’s supplementary reference, a formal trial of the accused will start with their indictment.

Zardari and Talpur remained under the custody of NAB for a little more than two months. They are currently in jail on a judicial remand in the money laundering case.

