NAB granted transit remand to take Faryal Talpur to Karachi

NAB was granted on Thursday seven-day transit remand to take MPA Faryal Talpur to Karachi.

Talpur, the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, is being investigated in the fake accounts case. She was arrested by NAB on June 14 for alleged money laundering through fake accounts.

She is going to Karachi to attend the Sindh Assembly session and will leave Islamabad today (Thursday).

After she was arrested by NAB, she was placed under house arrest and her house in Islamabad’s F-8 was declared a sub-jail.

This isn’t the first Sindh Assembly session Talpur has attended since her arrest. On June 24 she arrived in Karachi to attend the session and Zardari House was declared a sub-jail during her visit.

