Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB granted transit remand to take Faryal Talpur to Karachi

3 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

NAB was granted on Thursday seven-day transit remand to take MPA Faryal Talpur to Karachi. 

Talpur, the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, is being investigated in the fake accounts case. She was arrested by NAB on June 14 for alleged money laundering through fake accounts.

She is going to Karachi to attend the Sindh Assembly session and will leave Islamabad today (Thursday).

After she was arrested by NAB, she was placed under house arrest and her house in Islamabad’s F-8 was declared a sub-jail.

This isn’t the first Sindh Assembly session Talpur has attended since her arrest. On June 24 she arrived in Karachi to attend the session and Zardari House was declared a sub-jail during her visit.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fake accounts case faryal talpur
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Faryal Talpur, NAB, fake accounts case, sindh assembly, sindh assembly session, ppp, mpa, islamabad, karachi
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.