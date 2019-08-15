Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
NAB gets remand for 3rd time to question Khaqan Abbasi

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

A court has given the accountability watchdog permission for a third time to question former prime Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG case, accusing him of granting a tender to a company he held shares in.

When NAB presented him in its accountability court on Thursday, Judge Muhammad Bashir asked the bureau how much more remand it needed. NAB asked for 14 days which the judge approved. The judge asked NAB to try to complete the investigation and present the former PM in court on August 29.

This is the third time NAB has been awarded physical remand for Abbasi. Earlier on, he was sent on 13 days and then on 14 days of physical remand.

During the hearing, Abbasi said the court should give NAB as much remand as they want. “I answer whatever they ask me,” he said.

The bureau has been investigating him in the LNG corruption case. He has been accused of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was himself a shareholder during his tenure as federal petroleum minister. His name is also on the Exit Control List, preventing him from leaving the country.

TOPICS:
LNG case shahid khaqan abbasi
 
