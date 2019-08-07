Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

NAB arrests Miftah Ismail after court dismisses bail petition

47 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Pakistan’s accountability bureau arrested on Wednesday former finance minister Miftah Ismail after the Islamabad High Court dismissed his bail petition in the LNG terminal corruption case. 

His arrest warrants were issued on July 18, the same day former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was taken into custody for not cooperating with NAB during the investigation.

Ismail is being investigated in the awarding of LNG contracts during his tenure as the non-executive director of the SSGC.

During the court proceedings, Ismail’s lawyer Haider Waheed said that it seems that the case has been filed on the basis of malafide intentions.

Related: Court grants Miftah Ismail interim bail in LNG case

NAB has been given certain powers but the bureau has been misusing them, he said.

Justice Mohsin Kiyani asked the lawyer if Ismail was involved in the case.

Waheed said that all the documents in the case were made before Ismail was appointed as the director.

