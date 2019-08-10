NAB allows Maryam and Hamza to meet families on Eid

NAB has allowed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and their cousin Yousuf Abbas Sharif to meet their families on Eid.

Other politicians in NAB’s custody will also be allowed to meet their immediate families without any restrictions and receive Eid gifts.

The bureau announced that all suspects in their custody will also be served a special breakfast along with mithai (sweets) and sheer korma on Eid.

Maryam and Yousaf are in NAB’s custody in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and Hamza Shahbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

