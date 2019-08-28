Mustafa Kamal challenges KMC post suspension in court

Former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal approached the Sindh High Court to challenge his suspension as project director for garbage collection. He filed a petition on Wednesday.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and the local government secretary have been named as respondents in the case.

Iqbal Kazmi, who is representing Kamal, said that Akhtar had appointed Kamal to the post and suspended him in less than 24 hours. The mayor should’ve given a show-cause notice first, instead of issuing the notification for his suspension, he said.

The petition says that the local government department and the city government have failed to clean the city, and this shows their incompetence.

On August 26, Akhtar announced that he is suspending the PSP leader because of his attitude. He misbehaved with the bosses and acted beyond his jurisdiction and authority, said Akhtar at a press conference.

“I forgave everything because I thought he would help the people of Karachi but he isn’t worth it,” he had said. Kamal is only concerned about his politics and is not interested in improving the lives of the people, he added.

On August 26, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation issued a notification saying that Kamal has been appointed as its project director for garbage over his “willingness to clean the city of Karachi within 90 days of time”. Kamal, in a media talk, said that he accepts this challenge and assured people that he will people work day and night to clean the city.

