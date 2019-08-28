Musharraf’s lawyer given till Sept 24 to prepare for treason case

A three-judge special court, headed by Balochistan Chief Justice Tahira Safdar, has given former president Pervez Musharraf’s lawyer till September 24 to prepare for the treason case.

Advocate Raza Bashir was chosen as the new defence lawyer by the special court on August 22, and the Law and Justice Ministry was given three days to issue the notification.

Bashir, however, told the court that he got the notification on August 28.

The bench expressed its displeasure over the delay in issuing the appointment notification for Bashir. Justice Nazar Akbar asked why court orders to issue a notification in three days followed.

Related: If Musharraf doesn’t appear in court on May 2 he will lose his right to defend himself: SC

Prosecutor Tariq Hasan said that the court knows how the government works. To which, the judge responded: “The government should also know how the court works.”

The special court has been hearing the case against the former president in which he has been charged for suspending the Constitution in 2007. Musharraf has pleaded not guilty and said the charges are politically motivated.

The complete record of the case has been handed over to the defence lawyer and the court has said that there will be no more adjournments.

The prosecution has been ordered to present its final arguments in the case at the next hearing.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.