Murad inducts four more ministers, two advisors into Sindh cabinet

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet on Sunday by inducting four new ministers and two advisors into it. The number of provincial ministers now stands at 18.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered the oath to the newly appointed provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Bari Pitafi, Ikram Dharejo and Sohail Anwar Siyal. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House.

After the ceremony, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah announced that the chief minister has also approved appointment of Nisar Khuhro and Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi as his advisors.

It may be noted that the chief minister previously had only two advisors. Aijaz Jakhrani holds the portfolio of Prisons Department, whereas Murtaza Wahab is the advisor to CM on Information, Law and Anti-corruption.

Later, the chief minister congratulated the newly appointed ministers and advisors.

