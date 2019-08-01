Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Food

Multan man sets up food stall for Rs10 a meal

1 hour ago
 

While restaurants across the country increase their menu prices every month, Sadiq Jamil wants to feed people for just Rs10.

He has set up a food stall at MDA Chowk in Multan where he sells daal (lentils), roti (bread), rice and mithai (sweets) for the low price of Rs10.

The stall is for people who cannot afford to eat three meals a day, says Jamil. People should come forward and set up affordable food stalls near hospitals, railway stations and bus stations, he urged.

“The stall has made my life easy and I come here every day to have lunch and even take food home for my family,” said a rickshaw driver who is a regular customer.

Jamil is physically impaired and says he wants to do something that can a make a change.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
food stall Multan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
food stall, Multan, Rs10 meal, meal, Multan man, food, charity
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.