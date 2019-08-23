Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Multan court rejects plea to pardon Qandeel Baloch’s alleged killers

August 23, 2019
 

A model court in Multan rejected on Thursday an appeal filed by the parents of slain social media starlet Qandeel Baloch seeking pardon for their sons, who are accused of murdering her.

Qandeel was allegedly strangled to death by her brothers on July 15, 2016.

The court conducted hearing of the plea filed by her parents on Thursday.

The sessions judge said a verdict in the case will be announced after all the witnesses record their testimonies.

The court rejected the appeal to pardon the accused.

It directed for recording testimonies of the remaining witnesses and adjourned the hearing till August 24.

TOPICS:
Multan qandeel baloch
 
