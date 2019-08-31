Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 

The moon of Muharramul Haram has been sighted in Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Saturday evening.

The first month of the Islamic year will begin from Sunday, September 1, 2019 and Ashura will fall on Tuesday, September 10.

The meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was presided over by its chairperson, Mufti Munibur Rehman, at the Meteorological Complex in Karachi to sight the moon of Muharram.

Related: ‘Karachi garbage situation may cause problems for Muharram processions’

The Sindh government had already imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas and other cities for Muharram 9 and 10.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, the ban will not be applicable to women, children, senior citizens and journalists.

The exhibition of weapons won’t be allowed for the first 10 days of Muharram and people are also barred from putting banners and chalking walls.





 
 
 
 
 
 

 
