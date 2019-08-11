Mufti Muneeb urges Karachiites to offer Eid prayers in mosques

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman has urged the masses to offer Eid prayers in mosques in their respective areas, as heavy rains left most of the Eidgahs and grounds across Karachi inundated with rainwater.

In his statement, Mufti Muneeb said two separate Eid congregations could be arranged in densely populated areas, where the mosques cannot accommodate all the devotees.

He, however, said the same imam cannot lead the second prayers at a mosque.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman urged the federal and provincial governments to stop blaming each other and come together to help the city’s populace.

Residents of the areas where the streets are inundated with rainwater can sacrifice their animals the next day, he added.

