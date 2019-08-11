Sunday, August 11, 2019  | 9 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Mufti Muneeb urges Karachiites to offer Eid prayers in mosques

1 hour ago
 

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman has urged the masses to offer Eid prayers in mosques in their respective areas, as heavy rains left most of the Eidgahs and grounds across Karachi inundated with rainwater.

In his statement, Mufti Muneeb said two separate Eid congregations could be arranged in densely populated areas, where the mosques cannot accommodate all the devotees.

He, however, said the same imam cannot lead the second prayers at a mosque.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman urged the federal and provincial governments to stop blaming each other and come together to help the city’s populace.

Residents of the areas where the streets are inundated with rainwater can sacrifice their animals the next day, he added.

 Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
eid Karachi mufti muneeb
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mufti Muneeb, Karachiites, Eid prayers, mosques, Eidgahs
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.