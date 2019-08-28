Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Video

Motorists troubled as water accumulates at Karachi’s Power House Chowrangi

22 mins ago
 
The area is flooded



Motorists were greatly troubled by the water that collected at Karachi's Power House Chowrangi on Wednesday after the city was hit by the third spell of monsoon rain. The area flooded and some vehicles even stopped due to the collected rainwater.

TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
