A motorcycle thief has been arrested from Karachi’s Malir City on Tuesday.

The man identified as Arsalan was also involved in street crimes and dozens of motorcycle robberies.

Arms, bullets, a stolen motorcycle, mobile phones and cash were seized from his possession. The seized motorcycle was stolen from Malir Cantt.

The suspect has confessed to his crimes and a case has been filed against him.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.