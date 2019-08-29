Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Human Rights

‘More than 0.2m women in Rajanpur don’t have identity cards’

2 mins ago
 

More than 200,000 women don’t have identity cards in Rajanpur district, according to a representative of the Punjab social welfare department. 

A seminar was held in Rajanpur where social welfare officials spoke about the importance of identity cards.

Coordinator Shahnaz Akbar gave the figure and said that many women face problems because they have been denied their basic right. Having CNICs is necessary for women as it gives them the right to inherit property, cast their vote and access health benefits among other things. If a woman doesn’t have an identity card, it means that her children won’t either, Akbar said.

Some people don’t want women to get CNICs so that their remain deprived of their basic rights, she claimed.

The Election Commission, political parties and relevant institutions should work with women to make sure that they are issued identity cards, Akbar added.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Afzal Nasir was present during the seminar too.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
rajanpur women rights
 
