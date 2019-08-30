Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

More rain forecast in Karachi on Friday

9 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The third spell of monsoon rain in Karachi isn’t over just yet. Meteorologists predict another day of rain in the city on Friday.

They say between 50 and 70mm of rain is expected. The rain system is currently in the Arabian Sea.

It rained in Karachi on both Wednesday and Thursday, following which many areas in the city were flooded. Power was also suspended in multiple areas as a precautionary measure by K-Electric to prevent further electrocutions.

During the last spell of rain at least 30 people were electrocuted to death.

