More rain forecast for Karachi on Thursday

5 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The third spell of monsoon rain in Karachi isn’t over just yet! The Meteorological department has forecast another day of rain in the city on Thursday.

It says there will also be thunder and lightning. The spell is expected to last till Friday.

Two people were killed in rain-related incidents on Wednesday. Four were injured.

The deceased are a 20-year-old identified as Shahid and a four-year-old, confirmed Jinnah hospital.

Rain on Wednesday night led to several streets getting flooded in the city. Heavy rain in Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Malir, Airport, Gulshan-e-Maymar, North Nazimabad, Safoora, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal led to flooded streets.

In addition to this, 350 K-Electric feeders were turned off, either intentionally or due to tripping, plunging several areas into darkness. K-Electric had earlier announced that it would be shutting off electricity supply to several areas to avoid the chance of electrocutions. Around 31 people died in the last spell of rain and K-Electric was deemed responsible.

But water supply was also suspended to the KWSB’s Pipri Pumping Station due to an electricity breakdown. Because of this, water supply to the city was stopped.

Private schools across Karachi announced that they would remain closed on Thursday. All three of the city’s private school associations decided that the schools would not open on Thursday because it would be difficult for both students and teachers to get to the schools.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar toured the city Wednesday night to ensure water was being pumped out of inundated areas.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Rain
 
