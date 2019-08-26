Modi’s historical blunder gives Kashmiris opportunity for freedom: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘historical blunder’ of revoking Kashmir’s autonomy has provided the region a ‘historical opportunity’ to achieve freedom.

“Modi committed a historical blunder,” PM Khan said, while addressing the nation on Monday.

India, on August 5, ended the autonomous status of Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against the Indian occupation has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Hours before its move, New Delhi curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarised Line of Control.

PM Khan said that Indian prime minister is a “life time member of the RSS” which believes Hindustan only belongs to Hindus and others are just second-class citizens.

“The founding fathers of RSS were all fascists and racists,” he added.

The premier said that he tried to develop friendly relations with every country, including India and Afghanistan, after he came to power.

“I said it before all of you that we will take two steps [towards peace] if India takes one,” PM Khan said.

He added that Pakistan took a step back because the BJP was running an anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim election campaign.

“After the election, they tried their best to bankrupt Pakistan,” PM Khan said. “They lobbied to blacklist Pakistan in the FATF, and then we had to take a step back.”

India planned to stage a “false flag operation”

The premier said that Pakistan had received information that India was planning to stage a “false flag operation” in Kashmir to justify a possible attack on Pakistan.

“Our army had prepared itself after we received the information,” PM Khan said.

He urged the world to intervene to ease tensions between the two countries, saying India and Pakistan both have nuclear weapons.

“No country will win this [war] if the two countries go to war,” he added.

Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts

The prime minister said that his government had successfully internationalised the Kashmir dispute.

“We internationalised the issue, we spoke to the heads of state and the UNSC convened a meeting on Kashmir for the first time since 1965.”

“I will tell the world community about Kashmir during my speech in the UN on September 27,” he said.

