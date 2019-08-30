Modi and his followers tarnishing India’s reputation, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that Narendra Modi and his followers are tarnishing India’s global reputation.

“I have a message for Modi and his followers, not for all of India, just for them,” said Afridi. “You and your followers are tarnishing India’s reputation in front of the world. There are a lot of educated people in India who talk a lot of sense, please listen to them.”

The charismatic all-rounder then said that relations between the neighboring countries were much better before. “Relations between Pakistan and India were great when [Atal Bihari] Vajpayee was at the helm. People were happy and there was movement between the two countries.”

Afridi added that Pakistan is doing its best to maintain peace in the region. “This is not a time for war. Our prime minister and the rest of us all have tried to improve relations but there has been no response from your side. The horrors that you are subjecting women and children to means that all of Pakistan stands with the army.”

Afridi, clad in an army uniform, then went on to declare that he is a soldier of the country and will remain so. “India has always maintained that they have a high literacy rate but their actions don’t seem to portray that,” he added.

The 39-year-old then said that Modi will be remembered like Hitler in the annals of history.

