HOME > Local

‘Missing’ man reunites with family after 12 years

47 mins ago
 

A man who went missing 12 years ago was reunited with his family in Lahore on Saturday. 

His family belongs to Swabi.

The Child Protection Bureau said that they found Hassan Ali near a motorway when he was only a child in 2007. They took him under his custody and had been trying to find his family since then. The bureau said that they faced many difficulties because the child couldn’t remember the name of his village properly.

Recently, the bureau found a lead and send his picture to different areas in Swabi after which the man’s parents came forward to identify him.

 

Child Protection Bureau Lahore
 
