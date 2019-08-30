Miftah Ismail’s physical remand extended till September 12

An Islamabad accountability court extended on Friday former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail and former PSO chief Imranul Haq’s physical remand till September 12.

During the hearing, Ismail and Haq’s lawyers opposed the remand extension. They said no investigations have been completed yet and that NAB’s request for bail was without cause.

Both have been arrested in the LNG terminal contract case. This is the same case in which former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested as well.

Ismail and Haq have been in NAB’s custody for 22 days. They were presented before the court on Friday and NAB asked for a 14-day extension in their physical remand. It argued that in light of the statements of other suspects in the case, they needed Ismail for questioning.

After this, we won’t ask for a further remand, the NAB prosecutor told the court. However, Ismail’s lawyers opposed the plea and said his client wasn’t interrogated during the last remand. He asked the NAB prosecutor to submit an affidavit that he would not ask for any further remand after this.

Hearing this, Judge Raja Jawwad Abbas got annoyed and told both lawyers to mind their words in front of him. “Think carefully before you say things in front of me. Whatever you say will be added to the hearing’s records,” he warned. Ismail’s remand was extended for another 12 days while Haq’s for 14 days.

