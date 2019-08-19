Miftah Ismail’s physical remand extended till August 30

An Islamabad accountability court extended on Monday former finance minister Miftah Ismail’s physical remand till August 30.

Former PSO managing director Imran Ul Haq’s physical remand was also extended. The court was hearing the LNG terminal contract case.

Both Ismail and Haq were presented because they completed their physical remand. NAB asked for another extension, which both lawyers opposed.

Ismail’s medical report was presented in court and his lawyer Haider Waheed said there is a possibility that the PML-N leader has a hole in his heart. The court ordered that he be provided medical facilities by NAB.

Haq’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said NAB doesn’t have any good reason to extend their physical remand. Waheed said the allegation of giving a more expensive contract is false. NAB has no proof that awarding the contract to another company would have cost less.

The present government has given contracts that are even more expensive than this, argued the lawyer. He also said that Ismail has a hole in his heart and keeping him in custody could prove fatal.

During the hearing, Ismail came to the rostrum himself and said NAB has asked for his remand for interrogation but only interrogates him for five minutes a day. There should be at least one hour of questioning, he said.

The court adjourned the hearing till August 30 and cautioned NAB to be stay mindful of Ismail’s condition.

