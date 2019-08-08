Thursday, August 8, 2019  | 6 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Miftah Ismail remanded into NAB custody for 11 days

7 mins ago
 

NAB has been granted the 11-day physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former PSO managing director Imranul Haq in the LNG case.

They were presented before the court on Thursday morning.

Ismail was arrested Wednesday after the Islamabad High Court did not extend his pre-arrest bail in the case.

Judge Tahir Mahmood awarded NAB their physical remand. He asked the NAB prosecutor why Ismail was arrested, to which he replied that the arrest warrants had been presented in court. But the judge asked for more evidence and records.

He told the prosecutor to come to court prepared or else he would write about his behaviour. Ismail’s medical reports were presented in court as well.

During the hearing, the prosecutor accidentally asked for 15-year physical remand instead of 15-day remand. After Ismail expressed his shock, the prosecutor realised what he said and changed it to 15 days.

Both suspects were remanded into NAB custody for 11 days.

 
LNG case miftah ismail
 
