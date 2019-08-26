Monday, August 26, 2019 | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Justice Isa challenges remarks against him in reference dismissal verdict
‘Pakistan should have its own Facebook’
Arrest warrants for Atif Zaman’s brother issued in murder case
Trump to press Modi on lifting communication blackout in Kashmir
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta’s self-taught string artist
Asim Khan
18 mins ago
He makes portraits using nails and thread
TOPICS:
artist
Quetta
RELATED STORIES
Congo virus claims life in Quetta, four more cases reported
1 day ago
1 day ago
‘Wrong injection’ claims life of Quetta child
3 days ago
3 days ago
Another patient diagnosed with Congo virus
3 days ago
3 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Internet becomes expensive in Naya Pakistan
Zaheer Ali Khan
local
1 hour ago
First-ever Koh-e-Suleman festival held at Fort Munro
Akhtar Ali
local
3 hours ago
Pakistani breaks 134 walnuts under a minute
SAMAA TV
local
4 hours ago
Kashmir, India, World record, Pakistan
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.