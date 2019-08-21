Mazari asks UNICEF to remove Priyanka as goodwill ambassador

Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari asked on Wednesday the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund to remove Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra as its goodwill ambassador for peace for her support of nuclear threats against Pakistan.

In February, Priyanka had tweeted ‘Jai Hind’, which is the equivalent of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, after India claimed to have conducted airstrikes in Pakistan. She was criticised for praising the Indian Army at a time when people were calling for peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Bollywood actor was also called out by a Pakistani girl, named Ayesha Malik, for her hypocrisy when she glorified war. The girl called her out at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles.

Tensions between Pakistan and India once again flared up after New Delhi controversially revoked the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls. Islamabad decried the move as illegal and downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India.

Mazari wrote a letter to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. She stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in India was depriving the Kashmiri people of their rights and committing grave violations of human rights in the occupied territory.

“The policy of the BJP government is similar to the Nazi doctrine of ethnic cleansing, racism, fascism and genocide,” the minister said in her letter.

“Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian defence minister.”

She said that all this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Priyanka is supposed to uphold as the goodwill ambassador for peace.

“Her jingoism and support for violations by the Modi government of international conventions and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, as well as support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has been elevated,” Mazari said.

She demanded immediate removal of the Bollywood actor from the UNICEF post, in order to keep the very idea of a goodwill ambassador from becoming a “mockery”.

