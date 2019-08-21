Mayor Akhtar urges Karachiites for civil disobedience

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar urged on Tuesday the people of Karachi to launch a civil disobedience movement against the Sindh government.

Speaking to the media, Akhtar urged the masses not to pay taxes to the provincial government, until the revenue collected from the megapolis is not spent on it.

He also called on the federal government to take over the city.

“Karachi gives Rs25,000 billion,” the mayor said, questioning, “Won’t you give it anything in return?”

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab strongly condemned the mayor’s statement.

“Neither such statements served Karachi in the past, nor will they do today,” he said, terming the press talk by the mayor “shameful”.

Wahab demanded Akhtar admit his mistake and apologise to Karachiites.