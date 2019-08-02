‘Maryam wants to save her father, Shehbaz his son’

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz just wants to save her father, while Shehbaz Sharif’s only concern is saving his son.

“Maryam wants to do so by scaring people, while Shehbaz is even willing to become the ‘yes man’,” the federal minister said while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Friday.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam’s father, is currently completing his sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. He was sentenced to prison for seven years after an accountability court convicted him in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz, the son of the PML-N president, is in NAB custody for his alleged involvement in Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Paani Company and more assets than income cases.

On Senate chairperson re-election, he said that he had predicted that Sadiq Sanjrani will prove to be successful. Former president Asif Ali Zardari used to say that Sanjrani was his child. “What has changed now?”

Rasheed said that the railways ministry has been quite successful in meeting its targets. He said they are planning to build a market near the tracks in Sukkur. “Ten million people use trains in the country,” he remarked.

He said that the Sindh Express will travel to Multan along with Sukkur.

The federal minister said that at least 38 kilometre of the Karachi Circular Track has been cleared now. “Five-kilometre track cannot be cleared without the help of the Sindh government,” he added.

Rasheed announced that the rates of freight trains will go up after August 10. The prices are being increased by 20% because of the increase in oil prices, he said.

He remarked that a new track for freight trains will be laid too.

