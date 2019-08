A Lahore accountability court extended on Wednesday the physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The cousins will be presented in court again on September 4 after the court approved a 14-day extension in their remand.

They were arrested on August 8.

NAB said it arrested Maryam because she wasn’t cooperating in the investigation.

