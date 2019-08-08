Maryam Nawaz arrested outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

Maryam Nawaz has been arrested outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. NAB declared her arrest Thursday afternoon.

It has also arrested her cousin, Yousaf Abbas Sharif. He is the son of her late uncle and was recently offloaded off a Hajj flight on NAB’s request.

She was summoned by NAB in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills today (Thursday) at 11am but did not appear before the bureau. She went to visit her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, at the jail instead.

Five NAB vehicles arrived at the jail to detain her and she has now been taken to the NAB office.

Maryam and her son Junaid Safdar arrived at the jail around 12pm to meet her father as Thursday is the official visiting day. She comes to visit him every Thursday. There were a few PML-N workers outside the jail.

Maryam was inside the jail with her father and his doctor when some policeman told her that a NAB team had arrived and was asking her to come out. The NAB team arrived around 30 to 40 minutes after she arrived.

When she asked why they were calling her out, she was told that they had come with some female officers. When she and her son went to another room where the female officers were, she was taken into custody. They said she wasn’t cooperating in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

She asked for another two hours to spend with her father but NAB said it could only give her five to seven minutes. She and her son then went and told Nawaz about the detention, he told her to be patient and calm.

So far, several PML-N leaders are in official custody. These are Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique and Miftah Ismail, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Maryam last appeared before NAB in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on July 31, when she recorded her statement before it.

She will be presented before an accountability court on Friday. NAB will present an investigation report to the court and ask for her remand. NAB usually asks for 15-day remand and courts usually grant at least 10 days.

This is a developing story.