Maryam Nawaz remanded into NAB custody till August 21

Maryam Nawaz has been remanded into NAB custody till August 21.

She was presented before a Lahore accountability court on Friday in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The court initially reserved its verdict before approving NAB’s request. Maryam, a vice president of the PML-N, was arrested on Thursday at Kot Lakhpat Jail where she had gone to visit her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

During the hearing, Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervez argued that in order to arrest a suspect, they need to be told the grounds for the arrest. What NAB is calling its grounds for arrest aren’t according to the law, he argued.

NAB said that Maryam wasn’t giving satisfactory answers to its questions in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The shares she bought in 2008 were given to Nawaz Sharif in 2015 but she isn’t telling us about them, the NAB prosecutor argued.

