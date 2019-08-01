Maryam fumes at ‘backstabbers’, rejected votes

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wants members of the opposition who did not vote for their candidate Hasil Bizenjo for the seat of Senate chairperson to be “identified, named, shamed and sorted out”.

Earlier today, the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani was presented in the Senate. Sanjrani retained his seat as head of the Senate after only 50 senators voted against him.

At least 53 votes were needed to de-seat the senator. The opposition, however, fell three votes short.

Sanjrani received 45 votes in his favour while five votes from the opposition were rejected. The reason for rejection is yet to be revealed.

Maryam, however, tweeted that these five votes were cancelled as four of them had a clear pattern of double stamping and one was stamped squarely between both candidates.

Just in from Senate: Opposition needed 3 more votes to win.

5 cancelled in total: 4 based upon a clear pattern of double stamping, and one stamped squarely between the two candidates. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 1, 2019

The final vote count indicates that nine members of the opposition, aside from the five rejected votes, did not pick their own candidate.

“This is temporary. It is the truth and will of the people that will ultimately prevail,” Maryam tweeted after the opposition’s defeat. She advised supporters of the opposition to stay strong.

Breaking down the Senate

There are 104 senators but only 103 cast their votes because the PML-N’s Ishaq Dar did not take oath.

There are 66 opposition members in the Senate, however, only 64 attended the Thursday’s session because two JI senators decided to abstain from the proceedings.

The government has just 36 senators but it was confident it will win because it felt that many opposition senators will “vote in line with their conscience”.

