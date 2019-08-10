Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama gets a release date

Rani Mukherji is all set to return to her savage cop avatar with Mardaani 2 after five years.

Mardaani 2 is the second part of the 2014 crime-thriller Mardaani. The film highlighted the issue of child trafficking and Rani played the role of Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Unlike its first part, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the second installment of the series will be directed by Gopi Puthran.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 has been shot mainly in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Yash Raj Films, which is backing up the project, shared the news on their official Instagram profile. The film is slated to release on December 13 this year.

“Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy releasing in theaters near you on December 13, 2019,” read the caption on YRF’s post.

