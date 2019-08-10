Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama gets a release date

49 mins ago
 

Photo: YRF/Instagram

Rani Mukherji is all set to return to her savage cop avatar with Mardaani 2 after five years. 

Mardaani 2 is the second part of the 2014 crime-thriller Mardaani. The film highlighted the issue of child trafficking and Rani played the role of Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Unlike its first part, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the second installment of the series will be directed by Gopi Puthran.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 has been shot mainly in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Yash Raj Films, which is backing up the project, shared the news on their official Instagram profile. The film is slated to release on December 13 this year.

Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy releasing in theaters near you on December 13, 2019,” read the caption on YRF’s post.

TOPICS:
Mardaani 2 Rani Mukherji
 
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi man arrested for killing wife's 'boyfriend'
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
