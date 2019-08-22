Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Mandi Bahauddin man hangs himself after killing his wife: police

2 hours ago
 

A man hanged himself after killing his wife on Thursday in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin.

The deceased have been identified as Adil and Ghazala. According to the police, Adil hanged himself after killing his wife with a knife because he was tired of their daily fights. The couple got married five months ago. It was a love marriage.

Their neighbours say the couple used to fight daily and were fighting when the incident happened.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for a postmortem examination.

Tell us what you think:

