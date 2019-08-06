Tuesday, August 6, 2019  | 4 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Mandi Bahauddin man arrested for abducting neighbour’s three-year-old daughter

39 mins ago
 

 

The police arrested on Tuesday a man on the charges of kidnapping his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter and asking for a ransom of Rs0.2 million. 

The suspect, Yasir, told the police that he kidnapped the child because he wanted to open a medical story but didn’t have enough money.

He said that he kidnapped the child from her house and then took her to his hideout. He called her parents and asked them to pay him the said amount in an hour.

Related: Mandi Bahauddin man detained for attempting to rape nine-year-old child

The parents approached the police and they were able to find the kidnapper after tracking his mobile phone. The police raided the hideout, rescued the child and arrested the suspect five hours after the abduction.

Yasir was a resident of Pandowal Bala.

The police have registered a case and further investigation under way.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
kidnapping mandi bahauddin
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, Kidnapping, abduction, pandowal bala, police
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.