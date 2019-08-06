Mandi Bahauddin man arrested for abducting neighbour’s three-year-old daughter

The police arrested on Tuesday a man on the charges of kidnapping his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter and asking for a ransom of Rs0.2 million.

The suspect, Yasir, told the police that he kidnapped the child because he wanted to open a medical story but didn’t have enough money.

He said that he kidnapped the child from her house and then took her to his hideout. He called her parents and asked them to pay him the said amount in an hour.

The parents approached the police and they were able to find the kidnapper after tracking his mobile phone. The police raided the hideout, rescued the child and arrested the suspect five hours after the abduction.

Yasir was a resident of Pandowal Bala.

The police have registered a case and further investigation under way.

